FC Barcelona remain perfect on the young season, and they sit top of the La Liga table with a nice four point lead. It’s a remarkable start for the Catalan Club, considering all the injury problems they have, with Dani Olmo now the latest concern.

The splash summer signing suffered a thigh injury in yesterday’s Catalonia derby, and now finds himself on the shelf until after the October international break.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 of 8

FC Barcelona at AS Monaco

Kickoff: Thurs, Sept 19, 9pm, Stade Louis II, Monaco

FC Barcelona Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Barca Team News

That’s a very tough break for Olmo and Barca, but the news is better regarding Ansu Fati, who is in line to potentially make his season debut at AS Monaco, in the UEFA Champions League competition. The young phenom has been out since July, when he suffered a foot injury.

Meanwhile Gavi is back training again, having healed up from that extremely gruesome ACL injury, which got worldwide attention, back in November.

His return date has not been set yet, but it’s coming before too long.

Elsewhere Fermin Lopez (hamstring) is still a week or two away. That’s all in terms of the updates, in regards to the Barca injury situation.

You also have the long-term injury absentees, where there is nothing currently new to report on those situations.

That list includes: Frenkie De Jong, Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo and Marc Bernal.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

