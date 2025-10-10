Just when FC Barcelona were set to see their injury situation alleviate a bit, when club play resumes next week, another player gets hurt. Midfielder/forward Dani Olmo suffered a calf injury, while on international duty with Spain, and that will force him to miss his nation’s World Cup qualifiers this week.

Olmo will now return to Barcelona, where he’ll undergo diagnostic testing to determine the extent of the damage.

Raphinha and Fermin Lopez are expected to come off the injured list and back into the mix next weekend. Lamine Yamal has already been essentially passed fit.

So just as three players are coming off the list, it sounds like a new one is going on to it. According to Spain manager Luis de la Fuente, Olmo came to national team camp already dealing with fatigue and some discomfort in his calf muscle.

🚨 Dani Olmo, currently undergoing tests after suffering calf issues while training with Spanish national team squad. De La Fuente: “Olmo hasn’t trained all week and he arrived tired, with some discomfort. Today he didn’t feel well, so we told him to stop training”. pic.twitter.com/VuIyY8XDf6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 10, 2025

Barcelona will next host Girona, in La Liga play, next Saturday. Then they have a UCL clash with Olympiacos before the first El Clasico commences on the 26th.

Obviously, they are going to want all hands on deck, including Dani Olmo, for that one.

