FC Barcelona visits Athletic Club on Sunday in a matchup of two teams that will not be competing for the La Liga title, but still have a ton to play for. Athletic Club are only three points adrift of the top four, chasing down Atletico Madrid. Barcelona are focused on first staying in the top four, and with it in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Secondly, the Catalan club is going to go hard core, all out, trying to win the UCL, the only remaining opportunity they have for a trophy this season.

FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club FYIs

Kick: Sun Oct. 22, 8pm, San Mames

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Barcelona Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

La Liga Standing, Form: Athletic Club 5th, 49 pts, Barca 3rd, 57 pts

La Liga Form: Athletic Club LWDWD Barca WWDWW

Result Probability: Athletic Club 33% Draw 27% Barca 40%

Series History: Athletic Club 9 Draws 10 Barca wins 36

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction at Athletic Club

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Joao Cancelo, Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde; Ilkay Gundogan, Andreas Christensen, Frenkie De Jong; Joao Felix, Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories