Today brings the Premier League weekend’s headliner fixture, Manchester City at Chelsea, and it will have no shortage of storylines. Let’s start with Chelsea attacking players Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer, who will be facing their former team.

Sterling scored 91 goals across 225 appearances for City, from 2015-2022.

He ( Raheem Sterling ) is playing really good, he is back in his best moments from what I have seen lately,” City manager Pep Guardiola said.

“He always creates incredible danger for the opposition, like he has done for us here for many, many years, he was part of the big success we had in the early years together, Raheem was really, really important.”

As for Palmer, he was with City for three years, but buried so far down the depth chart that he only made 19 appearances.

“Really pleased [for Cole Palmer]. The reason why [he left] was that, he wanted game time – he has it, so congratulations,” Guardiola added.

“He is a guy who came from the academy, the reason he is having success is because he is good, and I wish him success. Congratulations to Chelsea and him.”

The City boss also lifted the lid on why Palmer left, see the tweet from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano below:

? Guardiola on Palmer joining Chelsea: “After one or two years, he told me: I don’t want to play here”. “I said: Mahrez is leaving, you have a chance!”. “He told me: no, I want to leave!”. “I said: Ok, leave!”. “It’s good for him. Good guy, really. Wish him all the best”. pic.twitter.com/BTrvR0eh38 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 12, 2023

And finally, Enzo Fernandez is looking forward to facing his close friend and countryman Julian Alvarez today.

The Chelsea midfielder came up with Alvarez at famed Argentinian club River Plate, and they were roommates with the national team at last winter’s World Cup.

“We’ve spoken a little,” Enzo said to Chelsea FC.com. “We both know it is going to be a good game.

“It’s been a journey for both of us. We started out at River together so we know each other well. We are both very proud to have come to the Premier League, the best league in the world.

To see now where we are, Chelsea and Manchester City, is just brilliant.

Another period of international competition begins once this match is over. The duo will then transition from foes back to friends again.

“Straight after the game, we are travelling together to Argentina to join up with the national team,” Enzo added. “So I hope to go with a win!”

