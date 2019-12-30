As 2019 turns to 2020, it’s a good time to look at what Chelsea have done so far this year and where they are right now. The youngsters, Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and more, are developing along, as manager Frank Lampard leads a rebuild that didn’t have the advantage of a summer transfer window going for it in the summer. However, they will have the chance to add some reinforcements in January.
Their first match in 2020 is a visit to Brighton, a team that was once caught in the relegation battle, but is now more in the mid-table conversation. Trossard and Maupay are two huge attacking options that have helped the Seagulls move up the table.
The Blues have certainly been up and down in form lately, so this is one road test that could be hard to size up. The Blues will need to bring it in order to come away with all three points in this one.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Brighton & Hove Albion
Mount Abraham Pedro
Kovavic Jorginho Kante
Azpilicueta Rudiger Zouma Tomori
Kepa
Chelsea at Brighton FYIs
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Kickoff: Amex Stadium, 12:30pm Jan 1, 2020
TV coverage (UK): BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate
Google Result Probability: Chelsea win 47%, Brighton win 27%, Draw 26%
Form guide: Chelsea WLWLL Brighton WLLDD
Odds via Betway: Chelsea win 1.95, Brighton win 3.75, Draw 3.75
