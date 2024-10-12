While Borussia Dortmund didn’t win a major trophy last season, they did finish runner up in the UEFA Champions League, so that, by almost everybody’s definition, is a successful season. While it is still early days, they haven’t looked that level yet this season. Against FC St. Pauli, Dortmund look likely to get all three points.

Bundesliga Fixture FYIs

Borussia Dortmund vs FC St. Pauli

Kickoff: Friday, Oct. 18, 8:30pm, Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany

Result Probability: Dortmund 75% Draw 15% FC St. Pauli 10%

Bundesliga Standing, Form: Dortmund 7th, 10 pts DWLWL FC St. Pauli 15th, 4 pts LLDWL

As it’s still a boring international break, we’ll just get to doing the previews now (even if it seems a little early!). And with the Friday slate being kind of limited, we’ll preview Borussia Dortmund versus FC St. Pauli.

BVB Team News

Not really a whole lot to report here right now, but we covered the entire injury and fitness situation over at this link. Of course, if anything changes, should any new injuries arise, we’ll be sure to update it. So with that in mind, let’s just get to the lineup prediction.

Borussia Dortmund Starting XI Prediction vs FC St. Pauli

Gregor Kobel; Yan Couto, Nico Schlotterbeck, Waldemar Anton, Ramy Bensebaini; Pascal Gross, Marcel Sabitzer; Julian Brandt, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Donyell Malen; Serhou Guirassy

