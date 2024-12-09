FC Barcelona at Borussia Dortmund Starting XI Predictions

No doubt what the headliner is for matchday six of the UEFA Champions League- it’s third place FC Barcelona visiting sixth place Borussia Dortmund. BVB is struggling in the Bundesliga right now, as they sit just sixth in the table for the German top flight. Borussia Dortmund has fared better in continental competition, building off the momentum of the runner-up finish last season.

As for the visitors, they’re still topping the La Liga table, as they have for nearly the entire length of the season thus far.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 6 of 8

FC Barcelona at Borussia Dortmund

Kickoff: Wed. Dec. 11, 8pm, Signal Iduna Park Dortmund, Germany

UCL Standing, Form: FC Barcelona, 12 pts, 3rd, LWWWW Borussia Dortmund 34th, 12 pts, WWLWW

First year manager Hansi Flick has thrived thus far, and he’ll now return to his home country. Let’s look at potential first teams for both sides.

Starting XI Predictions

FC Barcelona

Inaki Pena; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde; Pedri, Frenkie De Jong; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Raphinha; Robert Lewandowski

Borussia Dortmund

Gregor Kobel; Julian Ryerson, Emre Can, Nico Schlotterbeck, Ramy Bensebaini; Marcel Sabitzer, Felix Nmecha, Pascal Gross; Donyell Malen, Serhou Guirassy, Jamie Gittens

