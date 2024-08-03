Niclas Fullkrug Set for West Ham Medical Ahead of €32m Move

West Ham United apparently have their new striker, and it’s not Aston Villa man Jhon Duran. Sky Sports Deutcshland’s Florian Plettenberg was the first to report that Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement with West Ham for the transfer of Niclas Fullkrug.

The 31-year-old German international is leaving BVB for east London.

??? West Ham are closing in on Niclas Füllkrug deal with Borussia Dortmund! Medical tomorrow for Guido Rodríguez then West Ham hope to get final details sorted for Füllkrug. Fee will be €27m plus €5m add-ons, contract until June 2027 as @Plettigoal reports. Almost there. ?? pic.twitter.com/3gZuisFi4f — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2024

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Aug 3, 2024, 7pm EST Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL, USA

Competition: club friendly, branded “The Sunshine State Tour” or Stateside Cup

Exploring the Pirate Ship Inside the Stadium Where this Match Will Be Played: here

West Ham Preview Material: Transfer Talk Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

That’s too bad for Duran, who has been strongly linked with the Hammers for the past six weeks or so.

According to various reports, the Irons were just not interested in meeting Villa’s price for the young Colombian, and saw their bids rejected.

So Fullkrug it is, and he’ll now undergo a medical evaluation (according to some reports, it’s already scheduled for Saturday) and sign the paperwork.

Personal terms are not an issue, as he’s already agreed on a salary worth €3m per season for three years. The contract includes an option for a fourth year.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

