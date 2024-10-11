One week from today the October international break officially comes to a close when Borussia Dortmund hosts FC St. Pauli in a Bundesliga fixture. Dortmund versus St. Pauli is the highlight of the limited slate of fixtures on Friday the 18th, but after the time off from the internationals, we’ll all be extra ready and super excited about it. Dortmund will have a quartet of injury/fitness concerns for that match: Gio Reyna, Karim Adeyemi, Filippo Mane and Julien Duranville.

Let’s get you up to speed with the latest updates on all four, starting with the American winger who has a ton of promise (but hasn’t lived up to it yet).

At one point, Reyna was pegged to be The Next Big Thing in USMNT (United States Men’s National Team) history, behind another man who played for BVB, Christian Pulisic (who is indeed Capt. America, but is still looking to truly achieve his total ceiling), but injuries have gotten in the way (just as they have for Pulisic too). Reyna, out since September with a groin strain, is looking at a return sometime in November.

Karim Adeyemi

Suffering from a torn muscle fiber in his hamstring, which only just happened recently, he is looking at a late November return.

Filippo Mane

Just an unspecified muscle injury, he should be fine to feature next weekend.

Julien Duranville

He’s also looking at a late November return, and again, it’s the hamstring that’s a problem.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories