This summer preseason has not been kind to Aston Villa. The loss to Liga MX side Club America at Soldier Field was a new low. But hey, at least they beat Athletic Club in midweek. So now there is some positive momentum, maybe? as they head to Borussia Dortmund.

While it is just a friendly, this should still be a challenging affair against a formidable opponent.

Aston Villa at Borussia Dortmund FYIs

Kick-off time: 4PM BST, Aug 10, 2024, Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany

Competition: Club Friendly

Team News: Aston Villa Borussia Dortmund

Starting XI Predictions: Aston Villa Borussia Dortmund

After all, BVB were the runners-up in the UEFA Champions League last season. Look for manager Unai Emery to try and field a strong starting lineup here. Ollie Watkins is back from his post tournament leave, but he almost certainly will not be in the first team for this one.

We’re thinking Emiliano Martinez will however.

Aston Villa Starting XI Prediction at Borussia Dortmund

Emi Martinez; Matty Cash, Lamare Bogarde, Pau Torres, Ian Maatsen; Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans; Leon Bailey, John McGinn, Jacob Ramsey, Morgan Rogers

