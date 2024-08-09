Borussia Dortmund have made some changes this summer transfer window, and they’ll look to get the new signings further acclimated when they host Aston Villa on Saturday.

Yan Couto, Waldemar Anton and Pascal Gross could all feature in the first team selected by Nuri Sahin.

Aston Villa at Borussia Dortmund FYIs

Kick-off time: 4PM BST, Aug 10, 2024, Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany

Competition: Club Friendly

Team News: Aston Villa Borussia Dortmund

Starting XI Predictions: Aston Villa Borussia Dortmund

Buy the book: Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America

And as you know, of course, Sahin himself represents another of the many big changes that we’ve seen at Dortmund this summer.

He took over the managerial reins after Edin Terzic shockingly stepped down, on the heels of the UEFA Champions League Final loss to Real Madrid.

He’ll want to go with a stronger team here, to try and make a good impression, even though this is just a friendly.

So let’s take a look at what that might look like.

Borussia Dortmund Starting XI Prediction vs Aston Villa

Gregor Kobel; Yan Couto, Nico Schlotterbeck, Waldemar Anton, Ramy Bensebaini; Pascal Gross, Marcel Sabitzer; Karim Adeyemi, Gio Reyna, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens; Sebastian Haller

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories