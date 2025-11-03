Manchester City seem to be getting their groove back as November gets off and running, and a visit from Borussia Dortmund beckons. They are looking much better in the league, beating a very tough AFC Bournemouth team yesterday. That now means that City has recorded five wins in their last six matches across all competitions; seven of their last nine.

Champions League Match Day 4 of 8 FYIs

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund

Kickoff: Wed. Nov. 5, 8pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Preview Material: Team News Predicted Starting XIs

UCL Group Phase Standing, Form: Manchester City 7th, 7 pts, WDW Borussia Dortmund 6th, 7 pts DWW

One also really has to like their chances in the Champions League on Wednesday. City have traditionally played very well against German sides, in the UCL, and they’ll enter this clash in a much better place than BVB.

With Pep Guardiola, it always about tactics. Sometimes, he even goes too far, gets too cute with his tactics, and it costs him. In this continental clash, he’ll look to dominate possession, press high and just control the overall tempo.

Manchester City Predicted Starting XI vs Borussia Dortmund

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Rico Lewis, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol; Nico Gonzalez; Savinho, Oscar Bobb, Foden, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

Related Posts via Categories