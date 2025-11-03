Erling Haaland and Rodri shook off their fitness concerns over the weekend, and they are now full go for Manchester City. The bad news is that Mateo Kovacic is now a long-term injury for City. He missed yesterday’s win over Brentford with an ankle injury, and Pep Guardiola indicated that Kovacic will be out for some time.

Otherwise City have no other injury concerns, and there are no other team news items to cover right now. So we’ll move on to Borussia Dortmund now.

Champions League Match Day 4 of 8 FYIs

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund

Kickoff: Wed. Nov. 5, 8pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Preview Material: Team News for Both Sides Manchester City Predicted Starting XI

UCL Group Phase Standing, Form: Manchester City 7th, 7 pts, WDW Borussia Dortmund 6th, 7 pts DWW

BVB Team News

Nico Schlotterbeck (illness) and Niklas Sule (toe) could both be in the mix here, provided they pass late fitness tests. Meanwhile Julien Duranville (shoulder) is set to miss out. Overall, this is certainly the standout fixture of the UEFA Champions League Wednesday night slate.

Much like Real Madrid versus Liverpool holds that status for the Tuesday schedule.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

Related Posts via Categories