Friday matches, coming out of an international break, are always special. Because whenever you have that long, boring layoff, followed by a match that comes a day earlier than the rest, it’s especially highly anticipated. Hence FC St. Pauli and Borussia Dortmund is going to be a more hyped up match than it should be. Dortmund have four injury/fitness concerns here: Filippo Mane (unspecified muscular injury). Karim Adeyemi (torn muscle fiber), Julien Duranville (hamstring) and Giovanni Reyna (groin strain)

Bundesliga Fixture FYIs

Borussia Dortmund vs FC St. Pauli

Kickoff: Friday, Oct. 18, 8:30pm, Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany

Preview Material: Injury Report Starting XI Prediction

Result Probability: Dortmund 75% Draw 15% FC St. Pauli 10%

Bundesliga Standing, Form: Dortmund 7th, 10 pts DWLWL FC St. Pauli 15th, 4 pts LLDWL

Mane should be fine, Reyna is out indefinitely and the other two are looking at a return after the next international break in November.

BVB Team News

Not really a whole lot to report here other than the entire injury and fitness situation that we just covered, We also covered it again, in more detail, over at this link.

Of course, if anything changes, should any new injuries arise, we’ll be sure to update it. So with that in mind, let’s just get to the lineup prediction.

