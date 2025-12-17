Everton FC forward Jack Grealish is a 50/50 proposition for Saturday night’s league fixture versus Arsenal. Said manager David Moyes this past weekend: “Jack felt his hamstring a little bit as well, so we just need to be careful.” So Grealish is in the “late fitness test” category, and we’ll just see what happens with the first 100 million GBP player in English history.

And Arsenal have a new injury concern, in English international and versatile defender Ben White.

Everton FC vs Arsenal FYIs

Kickoff Time: 8pm Saturday, December 20, 2025

Location: Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, UK

Preview Material for Both Sides: Team News Starting XI Predictions

Google Result Probability: Everton FC win 17% Draw 24% Arsenal win 59%

Premier League Standings Everton FC 9th 24 pts Arsenal 1st 36 pts

Team News for Both Sides

We covered the White situation in more detail yesterday, at this link. His hamstring problem will keep him out for at least a month, and potentially longer. Elsewhere Kai Havertz remained sidelined until the new year while Gabriel Magalhaes is still a week or two away from returning.

Riccardo Calafiori returns from suspension here (one match ban for yellow cards accumulation) while Cristhian Mosquera and Max Dowman remain sidelined.

Shifting gears back to Everton, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Iliman Baroy Ndiaye have now departed for the Africa Cup of Nations while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is now set to miss some time with a hamstring injury.

Otherwise the situation remains the same, as Jarrad Branthwaite, Merlin Rohl and Seamus Coleman remain sidelined as longer-term injury absentees.

