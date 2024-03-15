Arsenal UCL Draw Evokes a Painful Past Tie

It will be a quarterfinal meeting this time, and not in the round of 16, but Arsenal FC will face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League knockouts again. The last time it happened, March of 2017, it was wunderval for the Bavarians, who won the tie 10-2. Bayern won each leg of the tie 5-1, so hey, at least the Gunners were evenly balanced back then!

This time around, the teams are very different, and Arsenal will be favored by almost anybody who is paying attention right now to win the tie.

UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal Draw in Full

Arsenal v Bayern Munich

Manchester City v Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid v Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain

Even though Arsenal is a much better side, it didn’t stop the denizens of social media from making references to the 10-2 tie. You’ll see this tweet, and many others just like it, in abundance on X today.

Arsenal got an early start to the March international break, as their Premier League fixture is postponed due to their opponent still being alive in the FA Cup competition. The Gunners, meanwhile, were eliminated from that tournament a long time ago. For analysis of the UEL draw go here.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories