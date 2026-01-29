Arsenal Team News at Leeds United: Jurrien Timber, William Saliba

Arsenal have two new injury concerns heading into the weekend fixture at Leeds United, and they are both in the back line- Jurrien Timber and William Saliba. The bad news is that both of them missed out, in Arsenal’s Champions League win over Kairat last night.

The good news is that their injury situations are not deemed to be serious. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said, on Tuesday, that both are just nursing knocks right now.

Arsenal vs Leeds United FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday January 31, 3pm, Elland Road, Leeds, UK

Google Result Probabilities: Arsenal win 63% Draw 22% Leeds United win 15%

PL Standing, Form: Arsenal FC 1st, 50 pts, WWDDL Leeds United 16th, 26 pts, DDLWL

Arsenal FC Team News

“No, [they] are not [available],” Arteta said at press conference ahead of the continental clash.

“They have some niggles… It’s a good opportunity now that we make a different kind of work with them to get them in the best possible condition for the weekend, hopefully.”

So basically, both are just 50/50 propositions for Saturday. Other than Jurrien Timber and William Saliba, the Arsenal injury/fitness situation remains the same.

Max Dowman remains sidelined as a longer-term injury absentee, and everyone else is available for selection this weekend.

