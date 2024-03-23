In a little over a week, Arsenal will travel to Manchester City for an epic Premier League clash that will have massive consequence on the title race. The Gunners will absolutely need all hands on deck for that one, so that’s why team fitness is the primary concern this international break. Bukayo Saka returned back to the club already, leaving England camp already due to what is officially being called an “injury,” but he’s basically fine.

It’s just a knock, and this is a precaution. Saka should be good to go for Sunday. There is good news regarding Thomas Partey and Takehiro Tomiyasu too.

Arsenal FC at Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. March 31, 4:30pm, Etihad Stadium

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 23% Manchester City 52% Draw 25%

PL Standing: Arsenal 1st, 64 pts Manchester City 3rd, 63 pts

PL Form: Arsenal WWWWW Manchester City DWWWWD

Both the Ghanian midfielder and the Japanese fullback featured yesterday in a behind-closed-doors against QPR. The Gunners, fielding a side of mostly under-21s, lost 4-0 at the TSG Elite Performance & Training Centre. Partey started and came off in the 64th minute. Tomiyasu was subbed off at halftime.

Here is the lineup, according to club’s official website:

Arsenal: Ejeheri (Rojas 46), Nichols (Dudziak 64), Robinson, Foran, Tomiyasu (Quesada-Thorn 46), Partey (Kabia 64), Lewis-Skelly, Gower (Bandeira 64), Cozier-Duberry (Oulad M’Hand 64), Butler-Oyedeji, Kamara (Rosiak 64).

Here’s the latest update on Saka:

??| Bukayo Saka injury update: -He has been carrying an injury for a long time and he regularly goes away to have extra treatment on it. – England didn’t think it was worth putting him under more strain for games that mean very little, he wasn’t pulled out by Arsenal. – He… pic.twitter.com/SbJkIBY2ku — afcsphere (@afcsphere) March 23, 2024

