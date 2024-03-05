Arsenal FC Injury Updates: Bukayo Saka, Gabe Martinelli

Arsenal absolutely rolled Sheffield United, 6-0, last night to give them seven consecutive Premier League wins. The Gunners have scored 31 times over that stretch, but the win was a bit bittersweet, due to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli having to get subbed off early.

Saka left in the 45′, due to an unspecified illness, with Fabio Vieira coming in as his replacement.

Meanwhile Gabriel Martinelli left, about midway through the second half, due to a small laceration. He was replaced by another Gabriel (Jesus)

“He was feeling a bit sick and as well we have Fabio who we have to give minutes,” manager Mikel Arteta responded when asked about what happened to Saka.

“It was great opportunity [for us] and then we had a little issue with Gabi Martinelli as well, he had a slight cut on his foot and we have to wait and see how he is.”

Both have to be considered doubts for the Saturday London derby against Brentford FC. We already have confirmed absence for that match- goalkeeper David Raya. As he’s still a loanee, he is ineligible to face his parent club.

Although it is widely expected that the loan deal will convert to a permanent deal come summer transfer window. The club have an option to sign him for £27 million.

Finally, Thomas Partey played for the first time in four months last night, coming on for Jorginho in the 65′.

Expect a larger role for him versus the Bees this weekend.

