Happy October international break is over, Arsenal supporters. Congratulations, your team is top of the table right now. Up next is a trip to 14th place Fulham, a London derby where, you got to like your chances, if you’re a Gooner. Manager Mikel Arteta did see his team captain, Martin Odegaard, suffer an MCL injury this FIFA window, and that is indeed a significant blow.

He’ll be out until at least late November. However, the rest of the fitness/injury news, during the FIFA window, was actually promising.

London Derby FYIs

Fulham vs Arsenal

Kickoff Time: 5.30 p.m. GMT, Sat. Oct. 18

Location: Craven Cottage, London, UK

Arsenal Preview Material: Full Injury Report Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Premier League Standings: Fulham FC 14th, 8 pts Arsenal 1st, 16 pts

Overall, Arteta will not have a ton of selection issues to contend with when he fills out his team sheet for this one. In fact, he might have a couple different difficult decisions to make, when he picks his starting final third.

Arsenal Predicted Starting XI at Fulham FC

David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori; Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze; Ethan Nwaneri, Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyokeres

