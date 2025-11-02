It’s a very quick turnaround for Arsenal FC, who beat Burnley FC 2-0 in the Premier League yesterday. The W kept the Gunners top of the table, in the league, but the match brought two new injury concerns in Martin Zubimendi and Viktor Gyokeres. Both are strong doubts for Tuesday night’s trip to Prague, Czech Republic, to take on Slavia Praha, in the Champions League group phase.

Champions League Match Day 4 of 8 FYIs

Slavia Praha vs Arsenal FC

Kickoff: Tue. Nov. 4, Fortuna Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

Arsenal Preview Material: Team News Injury Updates

UCL Group Phase Standing, Form: Slavia Praha 28th, 2 pts, DLD Arsenal FC 4th, 9 pts WWW

Arsenal Team News

Let’s start with Zubimendi, who had to leave the match early with an unspecified injury. Said Arteta: “Zubi asked to be subbed, so we have to wait.”

Moving on to Gyokeres, he has an unspecified muscular injury, with the Gunners boss saying only: “The first half was one of the best he’s played with us. He felt something muscular, so we have to wait to learn the extent of that.”

With all the injury news to cover, and with so many Champions League clashes coming so fast and furious right now, we will be forgoing the Arsenal predicted starting XI for this match.

