Arsenal FC at Aston Villa Starting XI Predictions

Arsenal FC hosts Aston Villa in a matchup that sees a Premier League title aspirant welcome in a top four contender. In other words, there is a whole lot on the line this Sunday, when Unai Emery visits his former club (Emiliano Martinez too).

This also happens to be one of the later kickoffs this weekend, so that means by the time it rolls around, a lot of relevant results will have been determined.

Arsenal at Aston Villa FC FYIs

Kick: Sun. Apr. 14, 4:30pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Preview Material: Team News for Both Sides Starting XI Predictions

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Form: Arsenal WWDWW Aston Villa FC DLWDL

PL Standing: Arsenal 1st, 71 pts Aston Villa FC 5th, 60 pts

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 75% Aston Villa FC 10% Draw 15%

And that means both sides will already know what their rivals for the top four/league title will have done this weekend, by kickoff time.

Starting XI Predictions

Arsenal FC

David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Takehiro Tomiyasu; Thomas Partey, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard; Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard.

Aston Villa

Emi Martinez; Ezri Konsa, Diego Carlos, Pau Torres, Alex Moreno; Youri Tielemans, John McGinn; Morgan Rogers, Mousa Diaby; Leon Bailey, Ollie Watkins.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories