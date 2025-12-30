Declan Rice will miss out on Tuesday’s crunch clash between Arsenal and Aston Villa, due to severe inflammation in his knee. However, it appears to only be just a minor problem, and he should not be out very long. Rice, who got injured against Brighton on the weekend, could be back for the Saturday trip to AFC Bournemouth.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta sounded very hopeful that the swelling would subside soon, and that he’d have his midfield maestro back in action soon.

Festive Fixtures FYIs

Arsenal vs Aston Villa

Kickoff: Tue. Dec 30, 8:15 pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Google Result Probability: Arsenal win 66% Draw 21% Aston Villa win 13%

Preview Content: Team News for Both Sides Starting XI Predictions

“Declan got a big kick in his knee during the match [against Brighton], at the start of the match actually, and by the time he finished the match he had a massive swell up,” Arteta said in an inteview ahead of the Tuesday table-topping match.

“The game (versus Aston Villa) was too early for him to be able to consider.

Arteta was also asked if he thought the injury was minor, to which he responded: “I think so. I hope that when the swelling comes out (so) he can function (and that) he will be fine. We miss Riccy (Riccardo Calafiori) as well today.”

