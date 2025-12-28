Aston Villa at Arsenal FC Match Preview, Predicted Starting XIs

Heading in to the massive match at Arsenal on Tuesday night, Aston Villa have won 11 in a row across all competitions. In the league itself, they have won 12 out of the past 13.

If they win on Tuesday, they’ll pull level on points with the table topping Gunners. Wow! What a cazy three months it has been for the Villans.

Festive Fixtures FYIs

Arsenal vs Aston Villa

Kickoff: Tue. Dec 30, 8:15 pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Google Result Probability: Arsenal win 66% Draw 21% Aston Villa win 13%

Preview Content: Team News for Both Sides Starting XI Predictions

Remember, Aston Villa went winless in their first five league matches this season.

“We were so so worried three months ago, in August and September,” said Villa boss Unai Emery, who managed Arsenal in 2018-19.

“But we were not watching the table, only thinking each match, and through creating our structure strong tactically and working hard.”

Let’s get to the first team predictions for this one.

Starting XI Predictions

Aston Villa

Emi Martinez; Lamare Bogarde, Ezri Konsa, Victor Lindelof, Ian Maatsen; Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans; John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia, Morgan Rogers; Ollie Watkins

Arsenal

David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Piero Hincapie, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard; Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

Related Posts via Categories