Arsenal fans got a big scare in the season opener when midfield maestro Declan Rice was withdrawn early from the Gunners’ win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. The club’s record transfer fee signing required treatment from the medical staff before his getting subbed off. So when Declan Rice was photographed participating in a training session this week, a sigh of relief was breathed.

“He was cramping a bit,” Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said of the situation.

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

“He hasn’t had the longest pre-season ever, but he’s really trying and he put in an unbelievable performance again today.”

Team News for Both Sides

Moving on from Declan Rice, the situations with Kieran Tierney (hamstring), Takehiro Tomiyasu and Fabio Vieira are not as encouraging.

“He needs to focus on recovering in the best possible way, it’s been a tough time for him again with the last injury,” Arteta said of the Scottish fullback. “We have to try to support him and make sure he gets back fit.”

Meanwhile Tomiyasu will be on the shelf for “a few weeks” yet, according to Arteta. And Vieira is nearing a return, but it most likely won’t be this weekend, as he still isn’t training yet. Shifting sides to the Villans, the only new development here is Robin Olsen, who is a doubt here due to a head injury.

Boubacar Kamara and Tyrone Mings remain out as longer-term injury absentees, both dealing with severe knee problems.

