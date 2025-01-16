Arsenal have now officially confirmed what had been long suspected- striker Gabriel Jesus has suffered an ACL injury in his left knee. “Further to being substituted during our match with Man United, Gabriel Jesus has received extensive assessments, which have confirmed that he has sustained an injury to the ACL in his left knee,” the statement reads.

The Brazilian is now done for the season, and that is a big blow to Arsenal’s final third, with Bukayo Saka already out injured until about April.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Jan 18, 5:30 pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Arsenal Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Aston Villa Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 65% Draw 21% Aston Villa 14%

Gunners Team News

The news is much better for defender Riccardo Calafiori, as he’s healed up from his knee injury, and he could be in contention to play here.

“His thing is not much,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said a couple days ago.

“But again, we need another day or two. We’ve been playing every three days, and 24 hours becomes really important because they are not long-term injuries. We will have more understanding this afternoon.”

Elsewhere Takehiro Tomiyasu is a couple weeks away, while Ben White and Ethan Nwaneri are a week or so, or thereabouts, behind him, in terms of the return timeline.

