The L.A. Chargers are 2-0 on the young season, with a +21 point differential on the season. The Bolts have looked good so far, and who knows maybe we’ll see a Harbaugh Bowl or Harbowl AFC Title game against the Baltimore Ravens in January?

But we can chill on that for now, as this weekend sees the Chargers welcoming in the Denver Broncos (1-1) for an AFC West division game.

NFL Week 3 FYIs

L.A. Chargers vs Denver Broncos

Odds: When you size up this game on a Canadian betting app, and view the lines, you’ll see the Broncos are +3, or +135 on the money line. The Chargers are then naturally 3 point favorites, with a price of -160 on the money line. The over/under, or what some may call the total, is 45.5

Watch: CBS, Hulu+Live TV, NFL+

Kickoff Time: Sun. Sept. 21, 4:05pm EST, SoFi Stadium, Englewood, CA

Denver Broncos Preview

There is a major Big Ten alum thing going on in the Broncos offensive skill positions. Currently in the Mile High City you have starting quarterback Bo Nix and leading receiver Tony Franklin (both Oregon) while feature back J.K. Dobbins is an Ohio State alum. Now, if only the rookie out of Illinois, middle of the third round selection Pat Bryant, can take on a larger role?

The former Illini has just two receptions on three targets thus far this season.

L.A. Chargers Preview

Quarterback Justin Herbert deserves to be in the “elite status” conversation now, if he wasn’t there already. Herbert is the league’s second rated passer, behind only the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson.

He’s also third in passing yards and fifth in completion percentage.

Additionally, Herbert is tied for third in the NFL in touchdown passes. He’s truly gelling with his receiving corps, which was a big question mark heading into this season.

However, Quentin Johnston, Keenan Allen and Ladd McConkey are a major triple threat right now, and Herbert (another former Oregon Ducks QB) is doing a good job of spreading the ball around.

Prediction: L.A. Chargers 21, Denver Broncos 17

Yes, the Chargers will, and score in the 20s again here.

