5 Of The Best Football Helmet Companies 2026

2026 brings with it a change in the helmet market. Prior to high tech specific head gear there was a one size fits all approach, when in actual fact there isn’t just one size. If you are looking to invest in a helmet for your football games but don’t fancy doing the research yourself then check out the article below to find out more.

LIGHT

LIGHT is one of the more recent players to join the market of football helmets. They are proud to be unique in that they have created the lightest and most safe helmet to use. At just 3lbs, the weight of the helmet can significantly reduce neck strain and fatigue in football players. They steer clear of heavy materials and light polycarbonate plastics, instead they chose to use carbon fibre and kevlar.

They are the first football headgear brand to combine elite-level protection, industry-leading lightweight design, and independent scientific validation into one performance system that empowers players to train, compete, and recover with confidence and speed.

Pros

Superior neck health compared to those wearing other brands of helmet. This is due to the light weight of the helmet.

The Apache model uses a 3D printer to provide stiffer areas on high impact zones. Meaning players are much safer on the field.

Their helmets contain a unique safety feature, it is designed to show hairline fractures on the shell. This makes it much easier for equipment managers to find and replace.

Cons

Old school players may be reluctant to use these as they feel unprotected with the lightweight material.

Fewer local dealers than the bigger companies on the market means they might not have much availability.

Riddell

Here we have the second best on the list, leading the way for decades. However, in 2026 they have taken a brand new direction in their company. They can now offer Axiom technology, which uses a 3D scan of the players head to create a bespoke and personalized internal liner. Their helmets come complete with internal sensors which can alert coaches to particular impacts and damage.

Riddell has the most expensive helmet on the market, however, they also have one of the heaviest helmets. The good news is, you can often find replacement parts for the Riddell helmets.

Pros

Their flagship model offers a Tru-Fit. Using the 3D scan to ensure a snug and safe fit.

They have real time smart technology that provides coaches information on impact and damage. Giving an extra layer of protection to players.

Cons

Riddell helmets are more expensive compared to other competitors.

Slightly weightier than their competition, meaning they may lose out.

Schutt

Schutt has an incredible history when it comes to football helmets. They were the first ever creator of the football faceguard, way back in 1935. They now have the same parent company as VICIS, which means they are able to share safety features and techniques across brands.

They have three best selling products so they have proven time and time again that they are reliable and reputable. You can also get youth helmets, which not all companies provide. The most popular helmet contains ‘tektonic plates’, these move independently on impact to prevent injuries.

Youth players can also feel reassured that their face, head, and neck will be protected by using the Z10. This is known for the stabilization system that locks the jaw area in place. This provides players with an ultra secure feeling helmet.

Pros

Schutt don’t use traditional foam in their helmets. Instead, they use Thermoplastic Urethane. This is indestructible, doesn’t absorb sweat, and will always provide players with the best protection possible.

Concussion rates have fallen thanks to the shock absorbers on the F7.

Players love that they Riddell have the sleekest and coolest looking helmets. They aren’t bulky and have a huge variety of facemasks available.

VICIS

Before their merger with Schutt, VICIS wanted to move away from the more traditional hard shell helmets. They wanted to recreate a helmet that acted similarly to a car bumper, which is designed to absorb energy on impact while preventing lasting damage.

They have created a line of helmets that are position specific, depending on the position a player plays. This is because they found that each player was affected differently depending on where they were in the field. They also offer youth helmets so your younger players can also receive the best protection while playing their beloved sport.

Pros

VICIS has always received 5 star ratings in various tests, earning them one of the top spots on this list.

Their helmets provide the widest peripheral vision field out of all the other competitors. This is incredibly handy for quarterbacks.

You won’t need an air pump for these helmets as they contain pods that snap in and out. This allows for a truly customizable fit.

Cons

VICIS have one of the the more heavier helmets on the market, which can lead to neck strain. This is especially true for younger players.

Tricky getting replacement parts due to the tech and hardware being so specialized.

Xenith

Finally, here we have Xenith. They use an internal bonnet system, or a ‘puck system’ as it can also be known as. When the helmet is hit, air filled shocks compress to offer even more protection. A smart material is used within the helmets that stays soft until a high speed impact causes it to harden.

Many players have reported that the Xenith helmet feels the most secure, much better than standard foam helmets.

Pros

You won’t need a pump for this helmet, the adaptive fit makes sure of this.

Totally secure, provides an adaptive fit that truly fits your head. Not just a little, but a complete 360 degree fit.

The smart material means you are given a higher layer of protection.

Cons

Xenith users might struggle with compatibility, you can’t swap parts or facemasks easily.

If you are used to traditional foam helmets then the ones by Xenith can seem tight or hot.

So there you have it, a comprehensive list of the five best football helmet companies on the market. Remember, read all the pros and cons then decide which one will suit you and your lifestyle best.

