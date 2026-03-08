For the first time since 2007, John Harbaugh is coaching a team other than the Baltimore Ravens. His 18 years in Baltimore produced one Super Bowl title, a 193-124 record and a NFL record for most playoff road wins (8). However, the time had come for a parting of ways and now Harbaugh finds himself with the New York Giants back in the same division where he resided prior to taking the Ravens job.

Harbaugh was the Philadelphia Eagles special teams coordinator from 1998-2006 and the defensive backs coach in 2007.

Harbaugh will be given ample time back in the NFC East division, believes giant among Giants, Carl Banks.

The linebacker who was ranked the 17th best all-time player in club history, by the team’s website, believes the Giants will have lots of patience with John Harbaugh.

“He’s not going to be the coach that you run out of town,” Carl Banks said in an exclusive with RG.

“They paid him too much money. He’s making as much as some of the players. He’ll get their attention. Change is going to be hard for the Giants and their players. As much as they talk about being tired of losing, it’s going to be painful the way they change this thing, but they’re going to appreciate it. I would say 95% to 97% of these players are going to welcome the journey because they really do want to be good. They really want to know how it’s done. But they’re going to have to walk through glass barefoot to get to the other side of it. But when they do, it’s going to be a very fulfilling place to be.”

Carl Banks, a Flint, Michigan native, was the 3rd overall pick out of Michigan State in 1984. The linebacking legend went on to earn All-Pro honors in the NFL, where he won a Super Bowl and made the NFL All-1980s team, spending his entire career with the NYG.

So his opinion has a lot of weight behind it. And he’s right about the money!

The Giants handed Harbaugh a five year deal that will pay him $20 million per season.

In other words, John Harbaugh literally has a nine figure deal, so the franchise is not going to pull the plug on that unless the situation gets quite drastic.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

