Apparently, we have a scoop for you, regarding the outfit of the Super Bowl LX halftime performer. Of course, you never quite know what a a big, brand name musical artist will do, so if this scoop doesn’t pan out, well, such is the music business. And Bad Bunny is Spotify’s most streamed artist, so he can make his own rules at this point.

His Super Bowl performance will be a historical, cultural milestone.

For the first time ever, the NFL has released a Spanish-language Super Bowl jacket, with the words “Super Tazon” on it.

Tazon translates to “mug” or “jar,” so basically, bowl. The Bad Bunny Super Tazon jacket is currently available only at the Starter x NFL Pop-Up at the Super Bowl Experience.

Come Monday, the Bad Bunny Super Tazon/Bowl jacket will be available on Starter’s website. And according to a rep from Starter, “word on the street is that Bad Bunny might be rocking this during his performance, so look out.”

Well, we’ll see tomorrow night if the sportswear brand’s publicist is correct or not, but they do have insider knowledge on this, so let’s go with that for now. We’ll all be “looking out.”

We do love another famous outfit that belongs to Bad Bunny, his Carlos Beltran 2017 Puerto Rico World Baseball Classic jersey.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

