West Ham United only have two injury concerns heading into Thursday night’s Europa League clash versus SC Freiburg- Emerson Palmieri and Maxwel Cornet. The rest of the squad is fully fit and that’s the new good news.

The bad news for the Hammers? They enter this match down 1-0 on aggregate in this tie.

West Ham United vs SC Freiburg FYIs

Kickoff: Thurs. Mar. 14, 8pm, London Stadium

Competition: UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Leg 2/2

Aggregate: Freiburg leads 1-0

West Ham United Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Fun Fact: West Ham have consistently alternated between a win and loss for all five of their home games against German competition this season.

West Ham Team News

David Moyes will need his managerial game to be on point, and hope that his Irons will benefit from home field advantage, to try and turn the tide.

In regards to Mr. Palmieri, he is a doubt here due to the groin injury he suffered in the reverse fixture last week. The Italian missed out on the draw against Burnley.

“We will have to check on Emerson because he felt his groin in the game on Thursday night,” said Moyes.

As for Cornet, he could be back against Aston Villa on St. Patrick’s Day, but this match on Thursday will come too soon. Moyes said the following, in regards to the player’s hamstring injury:

“Maxwel pulled his hamstring a little bit [on] the Saturday or the Sunday before the [Brentford] match, so it looks as if he is going to be out for a few weeks with that, unfortunately.”

