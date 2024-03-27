West Ham United Starting XI Prediction at Newcastle

West Ham United are in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals, with their first leg at Bayer Leverkusen coming up in a fortnight. However, the Irons need to also take care of business domestically while that massive continental competition tie looms. Saturday will provide a substantial challenge as they travel to Newcastle United.

The Hammers are hoping to get their place in the Premier League table more solidified ahead of that UEL clash.

West Ham United at Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. March 30, 2024, at 12:30 pm UK, St. James Park, Newcastle

Team News: Newcastle West Ham

Full Injury List: Newcastle West Ham

Starting XI Predictions: Newcastle West Ham

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 52% Draw 23% West Ham 25%

PL Position, Form Guide: Newcastle 10th, 40 pts, LWLDW West Ham, 7th, 44 pts DDWWL

On the other side of the coin, Newcastle have nothing left to play for this season other than climbing the table for European qualification. You know what they say about how dangerous a wounded animal can be!

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction

Lukasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Aaron Cresswell; Tomas Soucek, Kalvin Phillips; James Ward-Prowse, Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta; Michail Antonio

