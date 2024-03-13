Tottenham Hotspur have a new injury concern once again. For central defender Micky van de Ven, the fastest player in the Premier League, it’s a second prolonged spell on the sidelines. This time the injury issue pertains to his knee, and his timeline for return hasn’t been determined as of yet.

‘I’m not sure; he doesn’t think it’s anything too significant,” said manager Ange Postecoglu of the Van de Ven injury.

Tottenham Hotspur at Fulham FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. March 16 2024, 5:30 pm UK, Craven Cottage, London, UK

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Tottenham Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Result Probability: Tottenham 46% Draw `25% Fulham FC 29%

PL Position, Form Guide: Tottenham 5th, 53 pts WWLWD Fulham FC 12th, 35 pts WWLWD

Spurs Team News

“So disappointing for him because he was outstanding again up until that point.”

Elsewhere summer signing Manor Solomon (also a knee injury) is moving closer towards a return, but his comeback won’t happen until after the March international break.

Speaking of knee injuries, Richarlison said he’d be back from his issue this past weekend, potentially making a return that would have been well ahead of all projections.

It didn’t happen, and honestly, we don’t think it’s going to happen here either. We’ll likely see him after the internationals.

Finally, Fraser Forster is out until nearly May while Ryan Sessegnon is done for the remainder.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories