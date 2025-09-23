Ahead of the Wednesday night visit from Doncaster Rovers F.C., Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank has seen his injury situation ease a bit. Randal Kolo Muani and Ben Davies are both back in the mix, having healed up from minor knocks. Other than that, the injury situation remains the same.

The North-London side has six longer-term injury absentees.



EFL Cup 3rd Round FYIs

Tottenham Hotspur vs Doncaster Rovers F.C.

Kickoff: Wed. Sept 24, 7:45pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Tottenham Team News vs Doncaster

They are as follows (with potential return timeline from specific injury):

James Maddison (ACL, done for the year), Radu Dragusin (also an ACL, looking at a potential mid-October return), Dejan Kulusevski (knee, possible late November return), Kota Takai (ankle/foot, maybe mid-October), Yves Bissouma (unspecified, no real timeline) and Dominic Solanke (ankle, could be back in the next couple of games).

Doncaster is seventh in League One, the third tier of the English football pyramid, so Frank will obviously do some squad rotation here, and pick a side that is far from his strongest possible.

Starting XI Prediction vs Doncaster Rovers

Antonin Kinsky; Djed Spence, Kevin Danso, Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie; Archie Gray, Joel Palhinha, Xavi Simons; Brennan Johnson, Mathys Tel, Wilson Odobert

