Tottenham Hotspur could see their injury list shorten by two names this weekend, when they visit Brighton & Hove Albion. Yves Bissouma (unspecified/undisclosed issue) could be back available come match day. Right before the international break, Spurs boss Thomas Frank said of the Bissouma situation: “I don’t have a specific timeline for him, but I don’t think it will be that long.”

Well, that was about three weeks ago, so “not too long” should be about now.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 20, 3pm, AMEX Stadium, Falmer, Brighton & Hove, East Sussex, UK

Tottenham Hotspur Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 32% Brighton 42% Draw 26%

PL Form, Position: Tottenham Hotspur WWLW, 9 pts, 3rd Brighton DLWL, 4 pts, 13th

As for Solanke, he is the less likely of the pair to make the matchday squad, but he has chance. And if Solanke isn’t available this weekend, then he should be good to go next midweek.

“Dominic won’t be available, but he won’t be long,” Frank said last Friday. “Right now, the medical team is doing everything they can to get on top of it, and that’s what we’re focusing on. I get the feeling he’s not too far away, but he’s just falling away this week.”

And of course, Kota Takai, Dejan Kulusevski and Radu Dragusin remain out for the longer-term while James Maddison is done for the season.

