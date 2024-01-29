Brentford FC have just beaten Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window. Now we’ll see, come midweek, if they’ll beat them on the pitch. Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa, strongly linked with Tottenham in recent weeks, is still heading to London to undergo a medical with his new club.

However, it is Brentford that he’ll be joining up with instead, ready to put pen to paper on a £25 million deal.

Brentford FC at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick off: Wed. Jan 31, 7:30, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 59% Brentford 20% Draw 21%

PL Form, Position: Tottenham DWLWW, 40 pts, 5th Brentford WLLLL, 22 pts, 14th

Team News for Both Sides

In terms of injury news, Manor Solomon could be back in the mix for Spurs, who might also see James Maddison play a larger role here than he did this past weekend, in the FA Cup exit at the hands of Manchester City.

Otherwise the long-term injury list remains the same, with Alejo Veliz, Ben Davies and Giovani Lo Celso all still sidelined. Meanwhile Pape Sarr, Heung-Min Son and Yves Bissouma remain away on international duty.

Shifting over to the Bees, Rico Henry, Bryan Mbeumo, Aaron Hickey and Kevin Schade are all out injured. Christian Norgaard is a doubt while Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka and Saman Ghoddos are all away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile Sergio Reguilon, fresh off his return from a loan spell at Manchester United, is now on loan with Brentford, and thus ineligible to face his parent club here.

