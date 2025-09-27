New England Revolution Begin Yet Another Total Rebuild

The New England Revolution are the “almost men” of Major League Soccer. They’re kind of like what Arsenal have become in the Premier League. The Revolution have never won the MLS Cup, but they have finished runner-up five times. This year is another forgettable season, much like most of them have been since 2016, their last finals appearance.

The lone exception was 2021, when they won the Supporters Shield, with the best overall record in MLS. The Revs reached the quarterfinals that postseason.

Their sharp decline mirrors that of D.C. United, a fellow east coast MLS O.G. who have really fallen on hard times. The Nee England Revolution are now starting over with a new manager, just like D.C. is with René Weiler. A new boss means a major culture shift, and with that, big time changes all around.

“With René coming in, everybody is being looked at,” D.C. defender Connor Antley said to R.Org. “Everybody is being watched because he’s got a lot of decisions to make in the offseason. Every training session and game is different now, it’s a little bit of a trial.

“Everybody is trying to put their best foot forward these last few games, so I don’t think it’s necessarily the relaxation of being eliminated from the playoffs [that’s helping us], but the eagerness to show our new coach that, ‘I’m here, I’m ready to go next year, and I want to build on the foundation that you’re putting down here.’”

The same thing will happen in Foxboro, MA once we find out who the ultimate successor to Caleb Porter is. For now, Pablo Moreira is in charge, as he’ll serve this role in the interim.

New England sacked Porter 10 days ago, but some of what he said before being let go is now worth revisiting.

“I do think we’re making progress, I do think we’re on the right track,” Porter said in Bridgeview IL, after his team lost 3-2 at the Chicago Fire.

“I think that’s reflected in how competitive we are every game, but it is about results in this business. I get that.”

The loss to the Fire maye have been the final nail in the coffin for Porter’s era with the New England Revolution; as short lived as it was. He first took over in the final week of 2023.

He believes his Revs successor will have some good pieces to work with though.

“I do believe in the players, I believe in the project, and I believe in the direction,” he also said that day.

“I believe we’re close to success, but I also understand that two years, no playoffs, that’s not the standard of this club. It’s not the standard of myself and the way I want to lead this club, and that’s the bottom line.

“But I do think this team is teed up for success. We just need to keep making moves and adding players. We need time, so

hopefully that happens.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

