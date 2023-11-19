Real Madrid Forward Vinicius Jr. Out Injured for 10 Weeks

It was initially thought that the injury situation with Vinicius Jr. may not be too bad. Well, so much for that. According to multiple reports, Real Madrid will now be without the services of Vini for 10 weeks, meaning we may not see him in action again until February. The Brazilian attacker had to be subbed off in the 27′ of his nation’s 2-1 loss to Colombia in World Cup Qualifiers on Thursday.

He was seen in pain, clutching his thigh, and it appears that he re-aggravated the same hamstring injury that kept him out of action for a few weeks earlier this season.

Indeed it is the hamstring, which is now severely/substantially damaged right now. The Real Madrid club statement regarding Vinicius Jr. reads:

“Following tests carried out today on our player Vinicius Jr. by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a tear in his left femoral bicep which is affecting the tendon in his hamstring. His recovery will be monitored.”

This news is nothing short of disastrous for Madrid, who have had a nightmarish, to say the least, international break. Another first team regular, Eduardo Camavinga, suffered a knee injury while training with France earlier this week. He will be out until well into 2024.

This is all pretty damaging for Los Blancos La Liga title title hopes.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories