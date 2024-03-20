Real Madrid Injury Updates: Thibaut Courtois, Joselu, Eder Militao

Poor Thibaut Courtois. Wow, what an awful run of luck the Belgian goalkeeper has had this season. Courtois hasn’t played a minute this season, due to his tearing an ACL back in August.

He had been on pace to return next month, as Courtois was supposedly ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation.

Well that is all nixed and more now as he suffered a fresh injury in the opposite knee.

The former Chelsea man left the training session today in tears, having torn the meniscus in his other knee. What a tough break. Just awful for him. He now joins David Alaba (ACL tear) as being done for the season.

The news is a lot better for another longer-term injury absentee, Eder Militao (also an ACL).

He’s been out since opening day, but could be back in the mix after the international break. There is a chance he could feature against Manchester City in the Champions League.

Moving on, forward Joselu has reportedly been battling stomach problems, and his return date is unknown at this time.

Los Blancos will next take on Athletic Club, in a La Liga fixture on Sun. March 31.

