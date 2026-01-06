The midweek slate of Premier League action continues with Newcastle hosting Leeds. For Newcastle United, it’s a golden opportunity to grab points and move up the table, potentially into a slot that earns them qualification for Europe in 2026-27. For Leeds United, they’re coming off a score draw with Manchester United, a match that ushered in the end of the Ruben Amorim era at Old Trafford. Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, who met the media earlier today, provided fitness updates on two players- Anthony Elanga and Jacob Murphy.

Newcastle United vs Leeds United FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Jan 7, 8:15pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Google Result Probability: Newcastle United win 57% Draw 24% Leeds United win 19%

Premier League Standing, Form Newcastle United 9th, 29 pts, LDLWW Leeds United 16th, 22 pts, DWDDD

Newcastle Team News

Let’s start with Elanga and his nagging knee problem. He won’t make the matchday squad here, but he should be back relatively soon.

“I don’t think he is quite there yet, but it won’t be long,” Howe said of Elanga.

As for Murphy, we have had some positive developments there, as his thigh muscle problem is not serious at all.

“Yeah, he’s had a scan,” Howe said earlier today. “There’s good news… no major injury there, so I think it was probably fatigue – his physical numbers in the game were outstanding. So, I think he will be available at the moment – it’ll be a late decision, but fingers crossed.”

So Murphy is in the “needs to pass a late fitness test” category for this match.

Elsewhere Dan Burn (ribs), Jamaal Lascelles (undisclosed), William Osula (ankle) and Emil Krafth (knee) all remain sidelined as longer-term injury absentees.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

