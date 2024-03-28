There are numerous storylines entering Saturday’s Premier League fixture between Manchester United and Brentford FC. At the top of the list now is commuter headache. United will play in the 8pm slot on Saturday night, for the fourth time this season and the most of any Premier League side.

But what’s notable about this 8pm kickoff is it’s on Easter Saturday, and thus the holiday will adversely affect the train schedule.

Manchester United at Brentford FC FYIs

Kick: Sat, March 30, Gtech Community Stadium, London, UK

Man United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction Injury List

Did Erik ten Hag save his job? go here

PL Form, Standing: Man United WLLWW 6th, 47 pts Brentford FC LLDLL 15th 26 pts

Result Probability: Man United 44% Brentford FC 31% Draw 25%

As a natural and direct consequence, lots of United fans are upset, and you can go view their anger online at various social media accounts. Another storyline here concerns Sergio Reguilon. The Tottenham Hotspur left back was signed in the summer by United on loan, for emergency cover at a position stricken by injury crisis.

In January, he came back to Spurs, and then went out on loan again, this time to Brentford. Unfortunately, he won’t be able to face his former United mates here, because he is suspended for this match.

Man United Starting XI Prediction at Brentford FC

Andre Onana; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Diogo Dalot; Kobbie Mainoo, Scott McTominay; Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford; Rasmus Hojlund

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories