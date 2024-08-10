Noussair Mazraoui Set for United Medical Ahead of £17m Transfer

Manchester United have the man that they feel will be an upgrade for them at the right back position. Moroccan full back Noussair Mazraoui is on his way over from Bayern Munich. And he’ll move along with Matthijs de Ligt, and thus end one of the most painfully tedious transfer sagas of the summer.

This is of course contingent on United completing the sale of Aaron Wan-Bissaka to West Ham United, but that deal is wrapping up right now.

It’s too bad that United lost the Community Shield to their intra-city rivals, in a penalty shoot-out, because otherwise this really would have been an exciting day for MUFC and their fans.

As it stands, it’s a very exciting day for United, from a transfer window standpoint, as they’ll acquire both Mazraoui and De Ligt.

The 26-year-old Mazraoui has spent the past two seasons at Bayern, where he made 38 appearances. Bayern accepted a £17m bid from United for him, in a deal that consists of £13m up front, plus £4m in potential add-on incentives.

He spent the previous four years at Ajax, and thus, has a connection to manager Erik ten Hag.

We’ll have more on Mazraoui and of course, much more on De Ligt, shortly.

