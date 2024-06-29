Matthijs de Ligt Reportedly Wants to Join Man United

We’ve reached “the cover songs” or “tribute bands” portion of the summer transfer window now. You know, time to replay the old hits you know and love, but a new spin on them, of course. Matthijs de Ligt to Manchester United? Yes, that’s an oldie; but a goodie! Will it actually happen this time?

Well the player himself does indeed want the switch, so that’s a good start right there.

? BREAKING: Manchester United have made contact with Matthijs de Ligt’s agent in recent hours. The player is OPEN to joining United! #MUFC [@FabrizioRomano, @WatchPlayback] pic.twitter.com/DNBStoSNqi — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) June 29, 2024

Plus a De Ligt transfer to United would bring a reunion with Erik ten Hag, the manager under which he has shown, arguably, the best form of his career. De Ligt was his most stellar at Ajax, before he moved to Juventus, and later on Bayern Munich. Plus we know how much Ten Hag loves to sign players from his native Netherlands.

While De Ligt has been linked with United many times, across multiple windows, this is the first time we’ve seen this saga while Ten Hag and INEOS have been in charge at Old Trafford. That’s a major difference maker.

It’s also worth noting that this move would be made independent of what happens with Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite.

In that situation, Everton are holding things up because they are playing major hardball on the transfer fee.

According to widespread reports however, United could still sign both. Also, United have an ace up their sleeve- De Ligt grew up a United fan and idolizing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking to Dutch outlet vi.nl, he said: “Everything is going fast. During the season, in the club and during the various competitions, you don’t really have time to think about it.

“However, sometimes I realize it, as recently when I had dinner with my childhood friends who I used to play with. We came to the conclusion that I always wanted to be Cristiano Ronaldo when we played soccer in the garden.

“Especially during the period when he played at Manchester United. That dinner took place immediately after the two challenges against Juventus, in which I had to face Ronaldo.” (h/t Mirror)

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories