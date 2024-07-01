Manchester United and Bayern Munich are in talks over the potential transfer of central defender Matthijs de Ligt. We don’t have an agreement, or even a clear set price yet for the Netherlands international, but we’re rapidly getting there.

De Ligt wants the move, and thus it is very likely going to happen, but there is obviously still some work that needs to be done on the deal yet.

?? Been told Manchester United and FC Bayern are now in contact about a permanent deal of Matthijs de Ligt! #MUFC Understand De Ligt‘s agent Rafaela Pimenta working on a top solution. De Ligt, keen to join ManUtd and Ten Hag as reported – but there are no total agreements… pic.twitter.com/1d1cQUWyHd — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 1, 2024

Here is the latest update, via Sky Sports Germany transfer expert Florian Plettenberg. Given the budget limitations that United are likely to have in the transfer window, unless they start making some major sales, United will likely struggle to meet Bayern’s reported asking price of about €50 million.

United were pretty weak in central defense to begin with, but now Raphael Varane is gone, Victor Lindelof could be out the door as well while Harry Maguire is very unreliable.

United are also keen on Jarrad Branthwaite, but the asking price from Everton is too high. There is speculation that United could sign both De Ligt and Branthwaite, but that doesn’t seem financially pragmatic right now.

