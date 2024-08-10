It is always wonderful to see a long-running, overly protracted summer transfer window saga come to an end, and that is exactly what is happening here with Manchester United and Matthijs de Ligt. Personal terms were agreed upon way back in mid-June, so it’s great to see that De Ligt is finally getting the move that he’s wanted all window long.

And Noussair Mazraoui is coming along with him.

? EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd agree deal with Bayern Munich for Matthijs de Ligt. €45+5m, 5+1yr, pending medical

? #MUFC €15+5m Noussair Mazraoui bid accepted

?? Rests on Wan-Bissaka: #WHUFC agree £15m fee, medical slated Sun/Mon, finalising exit@TheAthleticFC https://t.co/b8kilivhMs — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 10, 2024

Let’s dive into the specifics of this one.

Manchester United Closing Transfer Deals

Matthijs de Ligt Noussair Mazraoui Aaron Wan-Bissaka

De Ligt will make a £43m switch, and undergo his medical in the next couple of days. The arrangement calls for United to pay around £38m up front and then £5m more in add-ons.

De Ligt certainly fills a need, as central defender has been one of the more questionable positions at United for quite some time. Harry Maguire is up and down, and often injured.

Victor Lindelof is serviceable, but not spectacular, and his long-term future at the club is in doubt. Raphael Varane left for Como on a free this summer. Their new summer signing at the position, Leny Yoro, is out injured until at least mid-October.

And don’t get us started on when Casemiro has had to slot in at the position.

Plus De Ligt will have the advantage of a teammate (Noussair Mazraoui) making the move with him at the same time.

That will no doubt help speed up his adjustment to his new club. This acquisition will most likely end their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain defender Manuel Ugarte.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories