Matthijs de Ligt Agrees Personal Terms to Join Man United

Alright, things are really moving along this summer transfer window! At least with Matthijs de Ligt, who has now, according to multiple reports, agreed to make the switch to Manchester United. Now it’s up to the clubs to hammer out a transfer fee. Talks are supposedly advancing rapidly.

If United can agree on a fee with Bayern Munich, the 24-year-old Dutch central defender would become their first signing of the summer.

?? Matthijs de Ligt has given green light to Manchester United move after direct contacts with his camp. Personal terms are not an issue as his agent Pimenta is only negotiating with Man United, priority for the player. Up to Man Utd and Bayern, in talks over deal structure. pic.twitter.com/NkAOh6TpW4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 2, 2024

The former Ajax and Juventus man certainly checks a lot of boxes for United, when it comes to their transfer wants and needs. You can see the latest on this situation, via transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

This deal could prove to be win-win-win. Everton don’t seem to be budging on price for Jarrad Branthwaite, so United must look elsewhere.

De Ligt is not getting regule time at Bayern, where he made only 22 appearances in the Bundesliga this past season.

And only 16 of those appearances were starting assignments. So a transfer here would be best for all involved. Here is more on all this, via Give Me Sport.

