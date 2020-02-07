Manchester United Transfer Talk: Smalling, Gelhardt, Andersson

The January transfer window is over but the silly season for the summer is already ramping up. Manchester United are still off for another 10 days, so let’s do some transfer talk. For part one of today’s transfer talk go here. Central defender Chris Smalling has had an interesting go of it at Old Trafford.
During the Louis van Gaal era, when some ugly football was played and goalless draws were not uncommon, Smalling was consistently one of the United’s best outfield players. During the Jose Mourinho era his form slipped and by the time Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge he was well out of favor.
Now on loan with AS Roma, the vegan and animal rights advocate is currently enjoying his loan spell in Italy. He’s one of several United veterans to be sent off to Serie A, with Ashley Young, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez just at one club- Inter Milan. Ever since the record breaking acquisition of Harry Maguire, there just wasn’t going to be a place for him at MUFC anymore.
Rome seems to be a good fit, and they can supposedly keep him on a permanent basis, at the end of the season for just £15 million according to one report.
Elsewhere, Wigan centre-forward Joe Gelhardt isn’t even 18 yet (he’ll hit that milestone birthday in May), but he’s drawing the interest of some of England’s biggest clubs, including United and Chelsea. However, it’s Liverpool who are in pole position to sign him, according to Football Insider, with a hat tip to The 72.
Finally, Chelsea have reportedly beaten United to the signing of Swedish prodigy Edwin Andersson, according to the Independent. The IFK Gothenburg teen reached an agreement to join the Blues before the winter transfer window closed, with his move slated for the summer.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this linkPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind