The eve of the next UEFA Champions League group stage clash was a very news worthy day for Manchester United and their fans. The FA issued their ruling on the social media behavior of Alejandro Garnacho and manager Erik ten Hag gave injury updates on midfielder Casemiro and central defender Lisandro Martinez.

Let’s run through the whole gamut and get you updated on all that is going on this Tuesday.

We’ll start with Garnacho, who came under fire for posting gorilla emojis on Instagram, in reference to his teammate Andre Onana. Some people believed this was a racist trope, despite the fact that Onana himself publicly said that he was not offended.

The FA will take no action of Alejandro Garnacho’s use of a gorilla emoji in reference to Manchester United team-mate Andre Onana. pic.twitter.com/tEdTcb8O4t — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 7, 2023

Makes sense, you can’t be more outraged than the supposed “victim.” Apparently, the Football Association are satisfied with his explanation. Moving on to Casemiro and Martinez, Ten Hag said today that both players are out injured until Christmas, which means you may not see them in action again until 2024.

“I expect some [injured players] back but Casemiro and Martinez, they are really strong injuries and I don’t expect them back before Christmas,” Ten Hag said.

“It’s several weeks [for Casemiro].”

Martinez (broken metatarsal) has been out since the Sept 20 UCL loss at Bayern Munich. As for Casemiro, the hamstring injury that he will keep him sidelined for the long-term was sustained during last week’s EFL Cup round of 16 loss to Newcastle United.

