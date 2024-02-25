Man United Team News at Nottm Forest: Casemiro, Hojlund, Shaw

It was an absolutely terrible week for Manchester United, when it comes to injuries, and Saturday saw things get even worse in that department. Casemiro collided with Fulham’s Harrison Reed, and the Brazilian midfielder suffered a head injury that may or may not be a concussion.

No matter what the official diagnosis is, it’s hard to envision him featuring on Wednesday night at Nottingham Forest.

FA Cup Round of 16 FYIs

Manchester United at Nottingham Forest

Fun Fact: If United win, they’ll be in the FA Cup quarters for a record 48th time. They’re currently tied with Everton for the most FA Cup quarterfinal appearances at 47.

Kick: Wed. Feb. 28, 7:45 pm, City Ground, West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, UK

Manchester United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Man United Team News

With such a quick turnaround to the FA Cup round of 16 clash, it’s unlikely he’ll be fit in time. Casemiro was forced off, after requiring extensive on the pitch treatment.

I don’t know if it’s concussion but it’s definitely head to head,” United manager Erik Ten Hag said after the 2-1 loss.

“I actually don’t know [the issue] but he had to come off. He had to come off so we have to speak with the doctor, and the medical team, to see how he’s doing.

“He couldn’t continue the game. We have all seen that. We had to take him off and, hopefully, he’s better by tomorrow.”

The Casemiro situation comes at the end of a week where we saw Luke Shaw (serious but unspecified muscular injury) get ruled out for pretty much the rest of the season.

And we learned that Rasmus Hojlund (minor but unspecified muscular injury) will be out until, most likely, after the March international break.

And this trio of injuries supplements the already standing injury absentees. Lisandro Martinez (knee) and Anthony Martial (groin) are out until April while no timeline is truly known for Tyrell Malacia (knee surgeries) and Mason Mount (calf).

With Malacia and Mount, every timeline that has been given for their potential returns from injury has been proven to be completely wrong.

So why believe a new forecast?

Finally, Aaron Wan-Bissaka (also unspecified) should come back sometime in March.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories