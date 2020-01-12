Alexis Sanchez is considered by many to be the worst signing in Manchester United history. There is certainly plenty of justification for that argument, and things don’t seem to be getting any better for the Chilean on his loan spell at Inter Milan.
He’s only featured three times for the club, and hasn’t played since suffering an ankle injury while on international duty in October. He’s not fit, and that’s the short answer as to why manager Antonio Conte is not playing him. That in itself is not really a news story, as Alexis has been extremely injury prone over the past couple of years.
It’s the way that Conte fielded a question about why the forward isn’t getting any playing time right now that’s news worthy. Behold and laugh.
“To play players, they need to be in shape, otherwise it’s insane. Either I’d be an idiot or I’d want to hurt myself,” the Italian answered when asked why Alexis didn’t feature in a 1-1 draw with Atalanta.
“If you add one plus one, you get two, if then you want to get to five. If I don’t bring a player on, it’s not because I’m demented.”
Poor Alexis Sanchez- it just doesn’t seem like he’ll every get his playing career back on track. Ever since he left Arsenal in January 2018, it’s just been one long continuous nightmare. And Inter is certainly becoming the place for United cast-offs. Romelu Lukaku is already there with Sanchez, and Ashley Young could be on the way this January.
Can you explain your comment “ Poor Alexis Sanchez “ he’s one of the highest payed players in world football? How can you feel sorry for someone cheating a living ?